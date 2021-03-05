KBC Group NV Boosts Stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 212,055 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $17,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 10,513 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 451,422 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $36,994,000 after buying an additional 54,200 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 11,376,215 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $932,281,000 after buying an additional 90,596 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 232,791 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $19,089,000 after buying an additional 23,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rikoon Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 151.0% during the 4th quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 19,271 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,195,000 after buying an additional 11,592 shares in the last quarter. 87.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $72.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market cap of $38.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $82.73.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.23). Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 8.78%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is a boost from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 24.06%.

CTSH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Societe Generale lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.39.

In other news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.24, for a total transaction of $36,529.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,216,510.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 1,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total transaction of $86,375.40. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $404,448.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,996 shares of company stock worth $159,197 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Further Reading: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.