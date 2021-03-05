KBC Group NV Buys 11,857 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 100,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,857 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $13,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DLR. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,187,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,696,520,000 after buying an additional 1,385,679 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,151,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,416,275,000 after buying an additional 651,934 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 72.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 971,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,998,000 after buying an additional 409,252 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 13.4% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,775,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $407,305,000 after buying an additional 328,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 25.0% in the third quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 1,238,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $181,719,000 after buying an additional 247,746 shares during the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities raised Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 18th. TheStreet raised Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.55.

NYSE:DLR opened at $129.00 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.00 and a fifty-two week high of $165.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.14 billion, a PE ratio of 52.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.02.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($1.36). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 5.31%. On average, research analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.37%.

In other news, Director David C. Ruberg sold 1,700 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $234,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 719,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,333,504. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,024 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.83, for a total value of $147,281.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,281.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,024 shares of company stock worth $6,824,136 in the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

