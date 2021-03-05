KBC Group NV Buys 141,569 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 72.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 338,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,569 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned 0.08% of Yum China worth $19,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of YUMC. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Yum China during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Yum China during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Yum China during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 81.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Yum China alerts:

YUMC stock opened at $59.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $24.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.18, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.59. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.33 and a 52-week high of $64.64.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. Yum China had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 6.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.15%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Yum China from $63.10 to $68.70 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.14.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

Read More: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.