KBC Group NV Buys 18,490 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 389,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,490 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in MetLife were worth $18,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MET. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in MetLife by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,217,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482,825 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its stake in MetLife by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 2,284,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,896,000 after purchasing an additional 864,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in MetLife by 3,324.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 601,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,361,000 after purchasing an additional 584,028 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its stake in MetLife by 1,556.9% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 512,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,081,000 after purchasing an additional 481,962 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in MetLife by 542.1% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 449,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,704,000 after purchasing an additional 379,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MET stock opened at $58.63 on Friday. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.85 and a 1-year high of $60.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.46 and its 200 day moving average is $45.04. The company has a market cap of $51.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $20.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.12 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 8.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.11%.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 11th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MET shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on MetLife in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on MetLife from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on MetLife from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised MetLife from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on MetLife from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.17.

In other MetLife news, CFO John D. Mccallion sold 7,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total value of $389,352.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,035,378.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

