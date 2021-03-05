KBC Group NV Buys 29,032 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

KBC Group NV grew its stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 46.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,869 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,032 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.06% of Teladoc Health worth $18,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 1,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 31,400 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $6,279,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 7,120 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter valued at $4,663,000. Institutional investors own 51.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

NYSE TDOC opened at $195.98 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $261.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.05 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 6.52 and a quick ratio of 6.47. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.01 and a 1-year high of $308.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The health services provider reported ($3.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($2.82). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.15%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TDOC shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Teladoc Health from $305.00 to $291.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Teladoc Health from $264.00 to $248.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI began coverage on Teladoc Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set an “in-line” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens lowered Teladoc Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.91.

In other news, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.28, for a total value of $155,874.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,417,449.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 1,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.28, for a total value of $371,856.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $884,784.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 264,334 shares of company stock worth $59,616,796 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

Featured Article: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.