KBC Group NV Buys 35,620 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 66.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 35,620 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.06% of Verisk Analytics worth $18,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 106.2% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 86,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,936,000 after acquiring an additional 44,500 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,283,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

VRSK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $183.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist raised Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.75.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director David B. Wright sold 2,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total value of $424,167.00. Company insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRSK opened at $161.65 on Friday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.61 and a 12-month high of $210.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $26.32 billion, a PE ratio of 51.81, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $713.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.04 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 36.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This is a boost from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.66%.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

