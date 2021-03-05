KBC Group NV Buys 37,286 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 288,721 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,286 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $11,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78,878 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 38,115 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 10,610 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 183,488 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $7,338,000 after acquiring an additional 52,112 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at about $8,962,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 9,493 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. 72.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $55.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $75.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.22, a PEG ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $20.84 and a 12 month high of $56.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.48.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 47.91%.

COP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Mizuho raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.32.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

