KBC Group NV Buys 679,752 Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

KBC Group NV increased its stake in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 105.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,322,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 679,752 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned about 0.29% of New York Community Bancorp worth $13,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYCB. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 8,981 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in New York Community Bancorp by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 17,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in New York Community Bancorp by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 35,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 4,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in New York Community Bancorp by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 115,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 21,809 shares during the last quarter. 50.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New York Community Bancorp stock opened at $12.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.14 and its 200 day moving average is $9.73. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.72 and a twelve month high of $13.23.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $322.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.05 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 23.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, February 6th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.63%. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 88.31%.

In related news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.63 per share, for a total transaction of $53,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

NYCB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Compass Point raised New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.85.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

