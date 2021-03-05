KBC Group NV Buys 76,041 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 349.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,041 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned about 0.09% of Qorvo worth $16,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. 84.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QRVO stock opened at $165.34 on Friday. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.54 and a 52 week high of $191.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.45.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.60. Qorvo had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

QRVO has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Qorvo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.41.

In related news, VP James L. Klein sold 1,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.79, for a total value of $230,736.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 43,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,874,325.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Steven E. Creviston sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total transaction of $313,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 55,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,770,340.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,557 shares of company stock worth $729,558 in the last ninety days. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

