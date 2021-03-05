KBC Group NV Cuts Stock Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

KBC Group NV lessened its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,899 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned 0.09% of AmerisourceBergen worth $17,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABC. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 49,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,664,000 after purchasing an additional 11,665 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 122.8% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 3,249 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,117,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ABC. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.10.

In other news, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 16,561 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total transaction of $1,739,898.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,363 shares in the company, valued at $4,030,416.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 77,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.02, for a total transaction of $7,602,431.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,739,463.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABC opened at $102.99 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12-month low of $72.06 and a 12-month high of $112.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.24. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 65.93%. The business had revenue of $52.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is currently 22.28%.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

