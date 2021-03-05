KBC Group NV Decreases Stock Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

KBC Group NV lowered its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,968 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,838 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned about 0.05% of Arista Networks worth $11,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 10,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,002,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 2.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $2,075,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,431,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. 61.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ANET stock opened at $271.26 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $156.63 and a one year high of $326.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $308.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $260.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.10. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 20.37%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.20, for a total transaction of $2,762,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,695 shares in the company, valued at $5,163,559. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.36, for a total transaction of $375,870.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,594,908.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 264,017 shares of company stock valued at $76,186,183 in the last ninety days. 23.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ANET has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $294.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $351.00 to $359.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $272.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Arista Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.00.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

