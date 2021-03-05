KBC Group NV Grows Stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

KBC Group NV lifted its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,826 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $12,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,675 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 6,979 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,380 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

YUM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Yum! Brands from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. UBS Group raised their target price on Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Yum! Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. MKM Partners raised their target price on Yum! Brands from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.29.

In related news, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 4,334 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.21, for a total value of $464,648.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,799 shares in the company, valued at $5,553,370.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,520 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.89, for a total value of $269,362.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $979,433.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 9,394 shares of company stock worth $1,007,112 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YUM stock opened at $103.57 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.95 and a 12-month high of $110.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $105.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 18.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is a boost from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 56.34%.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

See Also: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.