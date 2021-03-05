KBC Group NV Has $11.49 Million Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

KBC Group NV raised its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 31.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 123,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,224 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Paychex were worth $11,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 235,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,925,000 after buying an additional 32,400 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,023,000 after buying an additional 4,012 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 90,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,445,000 after buying an additional 18,143 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 18,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after buying an additional 2,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $70.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paychex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.67.

In other Paychex news, VP John B. Gibson sold 82,488 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total transaction of $7,406,597.52. Also, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 3,559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.93, for a total value of $337,855.87. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,871 shares in the company, valued at $842,124.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 136,047 shares of company stock worth $12,298,953 over the last quarter. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PAYX stock opened at $89.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.49. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $47.87 and a one year high of $99.95. The stock has a market cap of $32.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $983.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.30 million. Paychex had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 37.99%. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 82.67%.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

