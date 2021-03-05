KBC Group NV Has $11.76 Million Stock Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

KBC Group NV cut its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 122,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,519 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $11,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $407,000. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Republic Services by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 842,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,160,000 after acquiring an additional 118,346 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Republic Services by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,077,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,753,000 after acquiring an additional 31,775 shares during the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new position in Republic Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,867,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Republic Services by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 56,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.78% of the company’s stock.

RSG opened at $91.39 on Friday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.37 and a 1-year high of $103.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $29.14 billion, a PE ratio of 28.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.18. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Republic Services declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 5th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is 50.90%.

In other Republic Services news, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 43,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $4,097,425.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,367,738. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RSG. Raymond James upped their price target on Republic Services from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird downgraded Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America cut Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Republic Services from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.54.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

