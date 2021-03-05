KBC Group NV Has $12.16 Million Stock Holdings in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 163,809 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,105 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned about 0.16% of Hyatt Hotels worth $12,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 552.6% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the 4th quarter worth approximately $269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on H shares. Gordon Haskett upped their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank cut Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Macquarie upped their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $46.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $50.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.11.

In other news, insider H. Charles Floyd sold 58,358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $4,983,189.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,732,242.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Malaika Myers sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.10, for a total value of $176,200.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,490 shares of company stock worth $5,388,026. Insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE H opened at $84.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.43. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a one year low of $24.02 and a one year high of $92.21. The firm has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.61 and a beta of 1.53.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($1.77) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by ($0.41). Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 6.14% and a negative return on equity of 8.79%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising. The company develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, leases, licenses, and provide services to a portfolio of properties, consisting of full service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium ownership units.

