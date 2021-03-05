KBC Group NV Has $13.38 Million Stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

KBC Group NV trimmed its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 24.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,257 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned about 0.18% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $13,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 5.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.3% in the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.3% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 10,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. 94.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JLL opened at $173.97 on Friday. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 52-week low of $78.29 and a 52-week high of $186.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.70.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.93 by $1.36. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 2.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $142.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $169.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Jones Lang LaSalle from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.33.

Jones Lang LaSalle Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in America's, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.

