KBC Group NV Has $13.59 Million Stock Holdings in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

KBC Group NV grew its stake in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,097,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 55,463 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned 0.69% of Mueller Water Products worth $13,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,585,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,006,000 after buying an additional 41,900 shares during the period. Boyar Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products in the fourth quarter valued at about $474,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,450,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,955,000 after buying an additional 407,088 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,620,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 34,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 15,507 shares during the period. 84.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mueller Water Products alerts:

In other news, Director Thomas J. Hansen sold 25,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.32, for a total value of $345,973.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 99,840 shares in the company, valued at $1,329,868.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Mueller Water Products stock opened at $12.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.75. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.64 and a 52 week high of $13.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.29.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $237.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.31%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MWA shares. Cowen raised Mueller Water Products from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood raised Mueller Water Products from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mueller Water Products presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.22.

Mueller Water Products Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Water Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Water Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.