KBC Group NV Has $13.79 Million Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

KBC Group NV raised its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 151,934 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,859 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in CSX were worth $13,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its stake in CSX by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 96,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,801,000 after acquiring an additional 5,260 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 75.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 27,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 11,961 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 309.2% in the fourth quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 19,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 14,957 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund bought a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,871,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 73.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on CSX from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CSX from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Cowen raised their target price on CSX from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on CSX from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.63.

Shares of CSX opened at $88.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $67.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.73. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $46.81 and a 1 year high of $97.54.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. CSX’s payout ratio is 26.86%.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

