KBC Group NV Has $15.85 Million Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

KBC Group NV lifted its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 457,361 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,516 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $15,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 181.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 4,335.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. 58.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Kraft Heinz has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.71.

The Kraft Heinz stock opened at $37.21 on Friday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $19.99 and a 52 week high of $39.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.02, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.11.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. The Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.14%.

The Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, refreshment beverages, coffee, nuts and salted snacks, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

