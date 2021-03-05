KBC Group NV Has $16.61 Million Stock Holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

KBC Group NV cut its position in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 47.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 303,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 271,830 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned 0.19% of A. O. Smith worth $16,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its position in A. O. Smith by 2,795.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 12,421.4% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in A. O. Smith during the third quarter worth about $111,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. 75.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,970 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.64, for a total transaction of $121,430.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,052.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gene C. Wulf sold 2,000 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $124,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 113,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,051,508. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,306 shares of company stock valued at $693,074 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on AOS shares. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.75.

AOS stock opened at $61.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.96. A. O. Smith Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.81 and a fifty-two week high of $63.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 31.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The firm had revenue of $834.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. A. O. Smith’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.85%.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

