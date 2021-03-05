KBC Group NV Has $17.52 Million Position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

KBC Group NV lessened its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 387,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,904 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned 0.10% of Molson Coors Beverage worth $17,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TAP. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1,685.7% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1,592.0% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TAP opened at $45.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.30 and its 200-day moving average is $42.26. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1 year low of $32.11 and a 1 year high of $56.10.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.37). Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 7.35%. Analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

TAP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $35.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Molson Coors Beverage has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.86.

In other news, Director James A. Winnefeld, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.49 per share, with a total value of $44,490.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,094.58. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Simon Cox sold 10,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total value of $496,642.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,428,482.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020. Molson Coors Beverage Company was founded in 1774 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

