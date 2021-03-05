KBC Group NV Has $18.06 Million Holdings in SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC)

KBC Group NV decreased its position in SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 331,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,044 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned about 0.74% of SPX worth $18,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in SPX by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,617,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,902,000 after purchasing an additional 286,579 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in SPX by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,130,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,437,000 after buying an additional 427,778 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in SPX by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,022,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,749,000 after buying an additional 41,735 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in SPX by 244.0% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 724,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,508,000 after buying an additional 513,785 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in SPX by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 396,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,384,000 after buying an additional 49,732 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Get SPX alerts:

In other news, insider John William Swann III sold 19,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total value of $1,134,751.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SPXC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered SPX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of SPX in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Shares of SPXC opened at $52.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.37. SPX Co. has a 12 month low of $25.50 and a 12 month high of $60.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $456.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.20 million. SPX had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 6.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that SPX Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SPX

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions.

See Also: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for SPX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.