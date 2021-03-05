KBC Group NV Has $18.25 Million Stock Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 89.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,163 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 6,213 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $18,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd now owns 5,598 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,763,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,034 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.4% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 232 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Shellback Capital LP acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,731,000. Finally, Barings LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,003,000. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

CMG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,348.00 to $1,437.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,125.00 to $1,165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,450.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,350.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,503.48.

NYSE CMG opened at $1,351.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.03 billion, a PE ratio of 161.62, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,473.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,346.97. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,564.91.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.08%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.86 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 37,548 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,333.29, for a total transaction of $50,062,372.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Laurie Schalow sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,555.05, for a total transaction of $933,030.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,662,977.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,032 shares of company stock worth $67,350,824. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2020, it operated approximately 2,700 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Article: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.