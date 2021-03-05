KBC Group NV Has $18.99 Million Stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 36.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 165,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,973 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.13% of FMC worth $18,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in shares of FMC by 31.8% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 57.3% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 22.7% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 61,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,650,000 after purchasing an additional 11,396 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 7.5% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of FMC in the third quarter worth about $1,589,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $100.77 on Friday. FMC Co. has a 12-month low of $56.77 and a 12-month high of $123.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.90. The stock has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.02). FMC had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 30.81%. On average, analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. FMC’s payout ratio is currently 31.53%.

In other FMC news, Director Eduardo E. Cordeiro sold 5,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.86, for a total value of $668,587.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,713,098.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on FMC from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on FMC in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on FMC from $141.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group lifted their price target on FMC from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on FMC from $120.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FMC presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.19.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, which include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

