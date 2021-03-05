KBC Group NV Has $19.05 Million Position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 128.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 378,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 213,138 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned 0.20% of Lincoln National worth $19,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LNC. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,651,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $490,350,000 after buying an additional 1,114,209 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Lincoln National by 744.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 618,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,100,000 after purchasing an additional 544,963 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Lincoln National by 250.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 731,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,930,000 after purchasing an additional 523,289 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Lincoln National by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,197,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,925,000 after purchasing an additional 482,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Lincoln National by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,304,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,625,000 after purchasing an additional 434,371 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Shares of Lincoln National stock opened at $56.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.79. The company has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.26. Lincoln National Co. has a 12-month low of $16.11 and a 12-month high of $60.64.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 5.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.31%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Lincoln National from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley upped their price target on Lincoln National from $35.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lincoln National from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Lincoln National in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Lincoln National in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lincoln National has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.75.

In related news, insider Wilford H. Fuller sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.77, for a total transaction of $1,319,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 207,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,930,250.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christine A. Janofsky sold 7,413 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $416,981.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,216 shares in the company, valued at $799,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,413 shares of company stock worth $2,269,931 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

Read More: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.