KBC Group NV Has $19.30 Million Stake in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

KBC Group NV reduced its stake in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,157 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,977 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned 0.70% of Badger Meter worth $19,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Badger Meter by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 77,701 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,309,000 after acquiring an additional 4,705 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Badger Meter by 16.2% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 158,424 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,356,000 after acquiring an additional 22,139 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Badger Meter by 161.9% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 9,206 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 5,691 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Badger Meter by 4.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,401 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Badger Meter by 2,750.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 773,571 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $51,009,000 after acquiring an additional 746,436 shares during the last quarter. 85.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Gail A. Lione sold 8,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.45, for a total value of $913,829.70. Also, VP Kimberly K. Stoll sold 3,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.17, for a total transaction of $357,049.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,653.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,979 shares of company stock worth $1,476,039. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:BMI opened at $97.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.61 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.15. Badger Meter, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.50 and a twelve month high of $111.77.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $112.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.32 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Analysts predict that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is 44.72%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.00.

About Badger Meter

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

