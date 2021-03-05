KBC Group NV Increases Holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

KBC Group NV raised its position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 469,604 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,692 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned 0.09% of Healthpeak Properties worth $14,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Healthpeak Properties by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,298,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,894,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063,488 shares during the period. PGGM Investments raised its position in Healthpeak Properties by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 18,106,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,367,000 after purchasing an additional 195,528 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Healthpeak Properties by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,703,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921,379 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Healthpeak Properties by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,529,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,757,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214,671 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Healthpeak Properties by 694.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,135,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,257,000 after purchasing an additional 6,237,054 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PEAK opened at $29.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.63. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.63 and a 52-week high of $34.75. The company has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a PE ratio of 49.15, a P/E/G ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.72.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.23. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 4.19%. On average, analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.18%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PEAK shares. KeyCorp lowered shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.38.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

