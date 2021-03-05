KBC Group NV Increases Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 239.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 233,385 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 164,724 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned about 0.09% of Hologic worth $16,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hologic by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,093 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Hologic by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,424 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Hologic by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in Hologic by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,258 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Hologic by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,223 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $70.41 on Friday. Hologic, Inc. has a one year low of $26.49 and a one year high of $85.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.16.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.72. Hologic had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 45.24%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hologic from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Argus upped their price target on Hologic from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Hologic from $80.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.59.

In other Hologic news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 8,396 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total value of $707,866.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin R. Thornal sold 16,869 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total transaction of $1,248,137.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,022,417.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

