KBC Group NV Increases Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

KBC Group NV increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,128 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,222 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned 0.06% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $14,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 8,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 162.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,712,000 after acquiring an additional 20,095 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $322,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 16,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TTWO opened at $174.03 on Friday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a one year low of $100.00 and a one year high of $214.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $197.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.14, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.62.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.29. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 27.32%. The firm had revenue of $814.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TTWO shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $186.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.42.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

