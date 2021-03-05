KBC Group NV Increases Stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 86.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,871 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned about 0.07% of MarketAxess worth $14,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 475.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 87 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. purchased a new stake in MarketAxess in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 91 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MKTX. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $599.00 to $606.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Compass Point increased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $590.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $588.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $512.00.

MKTX opened at $484.93 on Friday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $275.49 and a 1-year high of $606.45. The company has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a PE ratio of 66.79 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $543.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $528.00.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $171.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.27 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.73% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This is a boost from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.89%.

In other MarketAxess news, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 41,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.17, for a total value of $23,171,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 850,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,595,700.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Antonio L. Delise sold 2,500 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.95, for a total transaction of $1,364,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,467,309.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,750 shares of company stock valued at $27,423,638 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

