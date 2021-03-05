KBC Group NV Lowers Stock Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

KBC Group NV trimmed its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 47.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 554,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 490,541 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.07% of The Kroger worth $17,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of The Kroger by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,230,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,036,000 after acquiring an additional 10,380,236 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Kroger by 27.6% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,172,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419,345 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of The Kroger by 29.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,059,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262,346 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of The Kroger by 51.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,576,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,004,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of The Kroger by 23.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,664,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,718 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KR opened at $34.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.21. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.33 and a fifty-two week high of $42.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.83.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The Kroger had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 27.26%. The company had revenue of $30.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The Kroger’s payout ratio is 32.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KR shares. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their target price on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Barclays cut shares of The Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of The Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price target on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

In other The Kroger news, Director Clyde R. Moore sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total transaction of $518,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 132,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,292,485.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert W. Clark sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total transaction of $1,010,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 170,981 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,509.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,307 shares of company stock worth $1,803,193 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

About The Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

