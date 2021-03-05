KBC Group NV Purchases 66,580 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

KBC Group NV grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 482,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,580 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $14,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 133,862,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,039,980,000 after acquiring an additional 29,812,530 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 48,609,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,467,023,000 after buying an additional 2,460,730 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 32,020,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $966,375,000 after buying an additional 4,690,461 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,032,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $517,990,000 after buying an additional 1,471,505 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 20,479,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $618,077,000 after buying an additional 2,039,930 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

WFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $31.50 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.79.

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $37.16 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.89. The company has a market cap of $153.62 billion, a PE ratio of 100.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $40.01.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $17.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.13%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

