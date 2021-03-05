KBC Group NV Raises Stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

KBC Group NV raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,875 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,776 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.08% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $12,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EXPD. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hexavest Inc. raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 279.3% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 459 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 21,114 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.46, for a total value of $1,909,972.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,431,635.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $93.30 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01 and a beta of 0.75. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.55 and a 12 month high of $98.37.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.08. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 28.55%. On average, equities analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EXPD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.57.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

