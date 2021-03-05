KBC Group NV Raises Stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

KBC Group NV boosted its position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 44.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 344,719 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 106,828 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in NIO were worth $16,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in NIO in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NIO in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NIO in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in NIO in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in NIO by 1,133.3% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter.

NIO stock opened at $39.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.24 and a beta of 2.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.50. Nio Inc – has a 1 year low of $2.11 and a 1 year high of $66.99.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. NIO’s quarterly revenue was up 133.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.73) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

NIO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NIO in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on NIO in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on NIO from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Bank of America increased their price objective on NIO from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, HSBC increased their price objective on NIO from $44.70 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NIO has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.54.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

