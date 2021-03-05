KBC Group NV Raises Stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

KBC Group NV raised its position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 25.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 271,485 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,701 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $17,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PINS. World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 7,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC now owns 18,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 12,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in Pinterest by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 5,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Pinterest by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Pinterest news, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $201,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.33, for a total transaction of $7,279,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,279,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,696,319 shares of company stock valued at $124,634,809 in the last ninety days.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PINS. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $85.00 to $107.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pinterest currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.69.

Shares of PINS stock opened at $68.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.56 and a beta of 1.40. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $89.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.86.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.47. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 26.81% and a negative return on equity of 14.42%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

