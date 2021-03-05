KBC Group NV Raises Stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 64.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 142,676 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,917 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in V.F. were worth $12,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VFC. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,915 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,414 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. during the 3rd quarter worth $811,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,414 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 73.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,105 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 8,071 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VFC shares. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of V.F. from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of V.F. from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of V.F. from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of V.F. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of V.F. from $84.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. V.F. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.18.

NYSE VFC opened at $77.70 on Friday. V.F. Co. has a 12 month low of $45.07 and a 12 month high of $89.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.17 and a 200-day moving average of $78.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The company has a market cap of $30.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -597.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The textile maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. V.F. had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 16.44%. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.13%.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

