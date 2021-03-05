KBC Group NV Raises Stock Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 26.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,762 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,585 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $18,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,187,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,274,000 after acquiring an additional 680,641 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,927,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,445,000 after acquiring an additional 511,088 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 225.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,560,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,552 shares during the period. Scge Management L.P. lifted its stake in DocuSign by 26.1% during the third quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 845,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,878,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 697,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,091,000 after buying an additional 23,214 shares during the period. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DOCU. Pritchard Capital lifted their price target on DocuSign from $257.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Citigroup began coverage on DocuSign in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on DocuSign from $257.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on DocuSign from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $210.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.29 billion, a PE ratio of -178.49 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.29. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.88 and a 52 week high of $290.23.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 16.83% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. The company had revenue of $382.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. DocuSign’s quarterly revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.85, for a total transaction of $1,294,250.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 89,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,217,809.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.69, for a total value of $1,488,802.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 208,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,480,334.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 401,983 shares of company stock worth $92,923,362 over the last quarter. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

