KBC Group NV Raises Stock Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

KBC Group NV increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 133.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,784 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,729 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $15,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rossmore Private Capital boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 185.2% during the 4th quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter worth $286,000. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 5,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,896,000. 37.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ZM opened at $343.09 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $395.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $413.15. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.88 and a 1-year high of $588.84. The company has a market cap of $98.13 billion, a PE ratio of 439.86, a P/E/G ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.43. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 17.10%. The firm had revenue of $882.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.97 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 368.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 70,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.38, for a total value of $26,750,755.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,612,571.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.40, for a total value of $4,004,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,004,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 152,284 shares of company stock valued at $59,679,622. Company insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $465.00 to $450.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $439.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $437.04.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

