KBC Group NV Reduces Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

KBC Group NV decreased its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 177,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,020 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Welltower were worth $11,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Welltower by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 57,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,189,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Welltower during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,103,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Welltower by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 12,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Welltower by 457.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,654 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 5,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WELL shares. Scotiabank lowered shares of Welltower from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.69.

NYSE WELL opened at $69.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.19. The company has a market cap of $29.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. Welltower Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.27 and a 1 year high of $78.82.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 26.20%. Welltower’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 58.65%.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

