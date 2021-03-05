KBC Group NV Sells 10,470 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

KBC Group NV lowered its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,470 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Chubb were worth $18,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 85.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $924,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,921 shares in the company, valued at $16,822,061.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.04, for a total value of $3,586,033.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 220,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,758,634.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,503 shares of company stock valued at $9,157,815 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $166.00 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $87.35 and a twelve month high of $171.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $74.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.07, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $159.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.63.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.36. Chubb had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 19th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 30.86%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CB shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $132.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $173.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.78.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

