KBC Group NV Sells 10,484 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

KBC Group NV lowered its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,484 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned about 0.06% of Liberty Broadband worth $16,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LBRDK. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Liberty Broadband by 77.4% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Liberty Broadband by 350.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.02% of the company’s stock.

LBRDK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities raised Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.60.

Liberty Broadband stock opened at $149.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 24.63 and a current ratio of 24.63. The stock has a market cap of $26.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.31 and a beta of 1.04. Liberty Broadband Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.20 and a fifty-two week high of $165.23.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.38. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 1,375.63% and a return on equity of 2.12%. On average, analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Liberty Broadband Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

