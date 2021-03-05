KBC Group NV Sells 2,511 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

KBC Group NV trimmed its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,511 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $13,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Mirova bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at about $130,000. 91.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO William T. Giles sold 13,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,190.96, for a total transaction of $16,197,056.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,071 shares in the company, valued at $22,712,798.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Ronald B. Griffin sold 674 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,250.38, for a total transaction of $842,756.12. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,445,439.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,619 shares of company stock worth $34,208,558. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $1,168.44 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $684.91 and a fifty-two week high of $1,297.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,193.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,181.11. The company has a market capitalization of $26.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $14.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.84 by $2.09. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.05% and a negative return on equity of 139.08%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $12.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 75 earnings per share for the current year.

AZO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,325.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,203.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,323.71.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

