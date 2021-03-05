KBC Group NV Sells 41,717 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

KBC Group NV trimmed its position in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 24.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 129,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 41,717 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned 0.08% of Boston Properties worth $12,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BXP. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Boston Properties by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Boston Properties by 1,769.4% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BXP opened at $100.92 on Friday. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.69 and a 52 week high of $137.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.81. The company has a quick ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.54). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 35.17%. The firm had revenue of $665.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Boston Properties’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

BXP has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $87.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.44.

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

