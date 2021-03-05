KBC Group NV Sells 42,433 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

KBC Group NV lessened its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 46.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 42,433 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Biogen were worth $12,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in Biogen by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,522 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its stake in Biogen by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in Biogen by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Biogen by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 2,387 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC raised its stake in Biogen by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Biogen stock opened at $263.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $40.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $223.25 and a 12 month high of $363.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $274.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $266.96.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.87 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 51.00%. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 33.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on BIIB shares. Cowen lowered Biogen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Biogen from $282.00 to $244.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Biogen from $278.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Biogen from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $304.47.

Biogen Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

