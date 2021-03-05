KBC Group NV Sells 8,835 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

KBC Group NV lowered its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 37.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,793 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 8,835 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned 0.06% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $16,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTD. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 81.3% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 116 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 658.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 440 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,915,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,331 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MTD opened at $1,059.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.80 billion, a PE ratio of 44.57, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1-year low of $579.40 and a 1-year high of $1,271.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,185.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,096.29.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.72 by $0.54. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 144.89%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 25 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MTD shares. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Cleveland Research raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $897.85.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CEO Patrick Kaltenbach purchased 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,170.00 per share, with a total value of $58,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,220. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,202.28, for a total transaction of $7,213,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,796 shares in the company, valued at $12,979,814.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,700 shares of company stock valued at $18,886,523. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

