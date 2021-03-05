KBC Group NV Trims Stock Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

KBC Group NV lessened its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 32.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 41,054 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in CME Group were worth $15,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CME. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in CME Group by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,450,000 after buying an additional 8,848 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its holdings in CME Group by 1,663.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in CME Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $455,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

In other CME Group news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.58, for a total value of $2,151,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,600,047. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Julie Winkler sold 4,059 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.02, for a total transaction of $734,760.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,511,199.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,759 shares of company stock valued at $5,125,436 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CME opened at $207.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.80 and a 1 year high of $223.82. The company has a market capitalization of $74.32 billion, a PE ratio of 34.50 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $191.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.82.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.03. CME Group had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CME. Oppenheimer cut CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CME Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $138.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on CME Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.00.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

