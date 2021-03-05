KDI Capital Partners LLC Lowers Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

KDI Capital Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,477 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 660 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 5.7% of KDI Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. KDI Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $12,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 3,250.0% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 82,199 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 4,736 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Safir Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $226.73 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $132.52 and a 1 year high of $246.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $233.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The company had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Microsoft from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Pritchard Capital increased their target price on Microsoft from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. KeyCorp started coverage on Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Microsoft from $250.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.12.

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total transaction of $6,372,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,064 shares in the company, valued at $40,162,865.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,302,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Further Reading: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.