Keep Network (KEEP) Hits Market Capitalization of $164.50 Million

Keep Network (CURRENCY:KEEP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 5th. During the last week, Keep Network has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar. Keep Network has a market capitalization of $164.50 million and approximately $1.65 million worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Keep Network token can currently be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00000726 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $220.24 or 0.00465074 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.32 or 0.00068257 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000961 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.86 or 0.00077838 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.65 or 0.00081606 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.11 or 0.00050908 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $219.26 or 0.00463002 BTC.

About Keep Network

Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 tokens and its circulating supply is 478,788,313 tokens. Keep Network’s official website is keep.network

Keep Network Token Trading

