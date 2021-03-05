Keep3rV1 Trading 6.2% Higher This Week (KP3R)

Keep3rV1 (CURRENCY:KP3R) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 5th. Keep3rV1 has a market capitalization of $55.26 million and approximately $7.75 million worth of Keep3rV1 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Keep3rV1 has traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Keep3rV1 token can currently be purchased for approximately $276.30 or 0.00567216 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $225.42 or 0.00462774 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.39 or 0.00068537 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000954 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.93 or 0.00077873 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.44 or 0.00083012 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.26 or 0.00049813 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $228.22 or 0.00468521 BTC.

About Keep3rV1

Keep3rV1’s total supply is 200,001 tokens. The official message board for Keep3rV1 is andrecronje.medium.com/keep3r-network-v1-beta-20ab98c9e91a . The official website for Keep3rV1 is keep3r.network

Keep3rV1 Token Trading

