Keep4r Reaches Market Capitalization of $427,358.01 (KP4R)

Keep4r (CURRENCY:KP4R) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. Over the last week, Keep4r has traded 25.9% lower against the dollar. One Keep4r token can now be purchased for approximately $5.44 or 0.00011297 BTC on major exchanges. Keep4r has a market capitalization of $427,358.01 and $51,620.00 worth of Keep4r was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002079 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $226.16 or 0.00469966 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.16 or 0.00068902 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000951 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.71 or 0.00078360 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.88 or 0.00082877 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.71 or 0.00051346 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $220.75 or 0.00458720 BTC.

Keep4r Token Profile

Keep4r’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,608 tokens. Keep4r’s official website is kp4r.network/#

Buying and Selling Keep4r

